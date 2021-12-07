Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLXN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,496 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 628.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 728,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 628,200 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 226,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 179,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLXN opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

