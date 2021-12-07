Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

FLO stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

