Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Flowserve’s shares have underperformed the industry. The company earnings and sales lagged estimates by 27.5% and 3.4%, respectively, in third-quarter 2021. Supply-chain, logistics and labor woes impacted revenues and gross profit. For 2021, the company lowered its earnings projection to $1.40-$1.45 from the previously mentioned $1.45-$1.65. Revenues are predicted to decrease 3.5-4.5% year over year compared with the 2-4% decline mentioned earlier. High debts, realignment expenses and international exposure might be concerning. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have decreased for fourth-quarter 2021, 2021 and 2022. A solid backlog level, the multi-year Flowserve 2.0 strategy, shareholder-friendly policies, and cost-saving actions are some tailwinds.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. 2,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Flowserve by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Flowserve by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

