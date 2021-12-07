Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of FOCS stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.75. 11,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,361. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,684 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

