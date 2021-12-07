Focus Impact Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on December 7th (NASDAQ:FIACU)

Focus Impact Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FIACU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 7th. Focus Impact Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Focus Impact Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Focus Impact Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

