Foresight Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 37.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 302,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JHS opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $16.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.8103 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

