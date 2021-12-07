Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

