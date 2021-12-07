Foresight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.81.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

