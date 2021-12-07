Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,561 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 191,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.