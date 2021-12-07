Founders Capital Management LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.