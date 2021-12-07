Founders Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 0.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 176.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 266,485 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWK opened at $184.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.57 and its 200 day moving average is $193.84. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

