Founders Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Founders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 2.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

