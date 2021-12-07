Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$170.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$174.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$180.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$205.25.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.09. The company had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,858.49. Also, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total value of C$921,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight Capital upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cfra downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$198.46.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.