Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Shares of HON traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,449. The company has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

