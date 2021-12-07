Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.74. 111,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,536. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $333.77 and a twelve month high of $435.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

