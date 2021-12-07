Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Argus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.