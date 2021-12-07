FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

FCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 4.75.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

