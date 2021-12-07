Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.20 target price (down previously from $2.40) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ FURY opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.22. Fury Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FURY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 14.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 410,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Fury Gold Mines by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 52,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

