FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Enfusion Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enfusion in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENFN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

ENFN opened at $19.04 on Monday. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

