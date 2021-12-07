FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Alcoa stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.40. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,578,000.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

