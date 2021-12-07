FY2021 EPS Estimates for Molecular Templates, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Molecular Templates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTEM. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $15.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 186.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

