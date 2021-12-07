FY2022 Earnings Forecast for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Issued By B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

