FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.03%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 54,414 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,315.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

