FY2022 EPS Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for salesforce.com in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the CRM provider will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $258.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 142.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

