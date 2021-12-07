FY2024 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Increased by Analyst

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Glencore in a report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08. Glencore has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

