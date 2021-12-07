GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

