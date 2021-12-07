Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLPI. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.