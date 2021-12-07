Gatechain Token (GT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.63 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Gatechain Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Gatechain Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

