Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTES. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,829 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,786,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 785.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 536,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after acquiring an additional 320,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTES. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.