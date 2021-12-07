Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

GTES has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,581,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after buying an additional 767,457 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

