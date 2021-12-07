Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.4% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $227,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock worth $570,251,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,891,225. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

