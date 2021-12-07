Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $98,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.80. The stock had a trading volume of 228,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,856. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $224.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

