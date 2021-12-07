Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $45.20 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $45,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,445 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after acquiring an additional 174,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,897,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.00. 22,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,845. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

