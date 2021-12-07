Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $75,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after buying an additional 1,276,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after buying an additional 1,222,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.62. 81,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,442. The company has a market cap of $234.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $133.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

