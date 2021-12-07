Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 446 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $56,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of TXN traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.59. The stock had a trading volume of 56,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.55 and its 200 day moving average is $190.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

