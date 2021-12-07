Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 606 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 704,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $30,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 413,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,638. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 56,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,198. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

