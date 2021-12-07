Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 700 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $61,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MS traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.58. 155,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,858,091. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

