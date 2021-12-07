GATX (NYSE:GATX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.32

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.32 and last traded at $106.90, with a volume of 1217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.49.

Get GATX alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GATX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

GATX Company Profile (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.