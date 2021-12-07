GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 300,264 shares.The stock last traded at $31.59 and had previously closed at $31.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on GCP. TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 126.56 and a beta of 0.84.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 172.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 81,414 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 72,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 50.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.