GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.03). GDS reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

GDS stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,160. GDS has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GDS in the first quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

