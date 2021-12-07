Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.33) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 114.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.06) to GBX 70 ($0.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.06) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

LON:GEMD opened at GBX 46.52 ($0.62) on Tuesday. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 39.14 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.15. The company has a market cap of £65.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

