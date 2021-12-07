Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will announce $10.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.10 million. Genasys posted sales of $8.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $53.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.10 million to $53.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. 121,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,165. Genasys has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Genasys during the first quarter valued at $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Genasys during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

