Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Generac were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Generac by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 4.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Generac by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

