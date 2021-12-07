General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.63

General Electric (LON:GEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.63 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 92.77 ($1.23), with a volume of 225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.39 ($1.26).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -224.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.37%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

