General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Electric were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

NYSE GE opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of -184.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.29. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

