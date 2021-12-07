Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.57, but opened at $67.80. Genesco shares last traded at $66.73, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $961.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.01.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

