Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.57, but opened at $67.80. Genesco shares last traded at $66.73, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands.
The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market cap of $961.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.01.
About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
