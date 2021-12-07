Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $130.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

GPC traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,338. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $139.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average of $127.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

