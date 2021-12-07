GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
GHRS stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 827,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,815. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.07. GH Research has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $30.43.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.
GH Research Company Profile
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
