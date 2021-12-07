GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GHRS stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 827,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,815. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.07. GH Research has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GH Research stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of GH Research worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

