Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Set at C$23.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) has been given a C$23.00 price objective by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.40.

GEI stock traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, hitting C$22.77. 192,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,398. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.78 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

