Gibson Energy’s (GEI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEI. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.40.

TSE:GEI traded up C$0.39 on Tuesday, hitting C$22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,110. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.59. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.78 and a 52-week high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

